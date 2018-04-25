The 'Wallace and Grommit' studio is creating an emotional WWI game

Details of the plot and gameplay remain under wraps, but the creators make it clear that it's about the "emotional" human experience, not the fighting. The teaser trailer's use of John McCrae's "In Flanders Fields" is a hint at the sober tone. Aardman is contributing a distinctive "painted style" where 3D objects look more like they were brushed on to the screen -- it's akin to looking at a painting from the period.

There's no release schedule for 11-11 as of yet, but it's in development for the PS4, Xbox One and PCs (via Steam). Whenever it arrives, it might be worth a close look. The cultural impact of World War I is quickly fading nearly a century after it ended, and many people only really know it through media that focuses primarily on the battles themselves, such as Battlefield 1. This may draw more attention to the cultural impact, and remind us that WWI was supposed to represent an end to all wars.