Bandsintown integrates Apple Music for in-app streaming

If you're like me, looking at your local concert listings is usually accompanied by blasting the music of the bands you encounter along the way. That task typically requires multiple apps, but live music discovery company Bandsintown now offers Apple Music subscribers the ability to stream tunes directly inside of its mobile software. When you visit an artist's tour dates page, you'll see a play button up top. Tap it and a selection of songs will begin. You can also tap an EQ icon in the bottom right corner of the app to browse other tracks.
This should be a handy addition for the Apple Music faithful, but what about people who use other services? Bandsintown says the goal is to "enhance music and artist discovery for all of its users," but Apple's MusicKit is the first offering that allows it to do something like this. And thanks to MusicKit, users who aren't Apple Music subscribers can sign up for a free trial with ease.
Bandsintown already connects to your Spotify account to alert you to shows from your favorite artists and serve up recommendations, so hopefully a similar player for that streaming service will be available in the near future.