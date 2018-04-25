Loot crates are now illegal in Belgium

Last week, the Netherlands also decided that loot boxes in some games were essentially gambling and called for publishers to remove them by mid-June, while countries like the UK and New Zealand have declared that loot boxes aren't gambling. A number of US lawmakers have introduced bills regarding loot boxes, both to study them and restrict access to minors. Meanwhile, in response to the loot box controversy, the ESRB added an "In-Game Purchases" label to boxed games that have some sort of in-game purchase, including those with loot boxes.

Unlike the Netherlands, Belgium hasn't instituted a deadline for the changes it's calling for. Instead, Geens says he wants to start a dialogue between developers and the Gaming Commission.