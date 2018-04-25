Philips' huge 4K monitor is the first with super-bright HDR

The beauty of DisplayHDR is that you don't even to look at a product's specs to know what you'll get. There are three standards, DisplayHDR 400, 600 and 1000. At the HDR 1000 level, it must put out at least 1,000 cd/m2 of brightness, or 600 cd/m2 over a long duration, around two to four times what you're getting on your current display. All DisplayHDR levels must also support a 955:1 contrast ratio, 10-bits per color of image processing, and cinema-quality color gamuts.

Naturally, these specs are ideal for watching HDR movies on Blu-ray or Netflix, but also for creating such content in the first place. As such, Philips is offering something called MultiView, which lets you simultaneously connect a PC and set-top box, for instance. That way, you can easily switch between watching Stranger Things and, say, color-correcting Stranger Things, if you happen to work on that show.

The Momentum 436M36 isn't cheap at $1,000, but it's in line with the price of other DisplayHDR monitors like the smaller HDR600-certified, $450 HP Pavilion Gaming 32 HDR display. It will arrive sometime this summer.