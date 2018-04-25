Volvo's Polestar 1 luxury hybrid will cost $155,000

Pre-orders for the luxury hybrid opened to over 7,000 people in 18 different countries in March; they were able to place a deposit on the first models available. Like vehicles from BMW, Ford, Lincoln, and other cars from Volvo the Polestar 1 will be available via subscription. "Polestar engagement will be digital and our cars will be offered primarily on a subscription basis," said President of Polestar China in a statement. "With one monthly payment covering all of the traditional costs associated with car ownership, we enable the customer to focus on the enjoyment of driving. We believe that this will help Polestar form a new relationship between ourselves and our customers."