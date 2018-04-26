Arcade classic '10-Yard Fight' is the Switch's first football game

It's more of a racing game than it is a replication of the gridiron, with players pushing forward for a first down to extend the time clock. As Polygon notes, there are nine players on each side of the line rather than 11, and your choices are either running as the quarterback, passing or handing the ball off to a running back. There's no "HB Off Tackle" or other plays to choose from here.

The Switch port is the original arcade version, and there will be a two-player mode as well. For an idea of how the NES version played, take a gander at the video embedded below.