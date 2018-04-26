Amazon raises Prime fee to $119 in the US

It was just a week ago when CEO Jeff Bezos said that Amazon now has over 100 million Prime members worldwide. Prime is an Amazon service that combines free shipping along with a Prime Video subscription along with other perks like Whole Foods discounts and DVD exclusives.

"The value of Prime to customers has never been greater," said Olsavsky. But, he says, it's also expensive. "The cost is also high, as we pointed out especially with shipping options and digital benefits, we continue to see rises in costs."