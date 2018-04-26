AMD's 'Combat Crate Bundles' help gamers quickly build PCs

You'll still need to buy RAM, a case with power supply, and storage, at a minimum, but you should be able to build a pretty nice gaming rig for well under $1,000. The Radeon RX 580 Armor performs about as well as NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1060, but it has two HDMI ports, making it particularly handy for VR.

AMD plans to offer a second bundle with the Ryzen 5 1700 processor soon, as well. It looks like it's trying to sell off its first-gen Ryzen CPUs now that the new, much-improved second-generation chips are going on sale. Most importantly for budget gamers, though, it gives them predictable pricing for a Radeon RX graphics card while, thanks to cryptocurrencies, the prices are still fluctuating wildly.