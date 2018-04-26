Dutch police seize revenge porn site Anon-IB

Users of Anon-IB go to the site to share nude photos, or "wins" as they're called, with others. Some also request images and different sections and threads allow visitors to focus on specific countries, states or even universities. Earlier this year, The Daily Beast reported that IP addresses linked to the US Navy, the US Senate, the Department of Energy and the Executive Office of the President were used to post on Anon-IB.

Revenge porn has proven difficult to tackle, but some governments have made efforts to fight it. Australia created a national reporting tool last year and California launched a similar hub in 2015. German courts have ruled that subjects of nude photos can withdraw their consent after sharing them and the UK made revenge porn a crime in 2015. And last year, Senators introduced a bill that would criminalize revenge porn in the US. However, last week, a Texas court ruled that a 2015 law that made revenge porn a misdemeanor punishable by jail time and a fine was unconstitutional. The 12th Court of Appeals said the law was too broad and far-reaching and therefore a violation of the First Amendment.

Katelyn Bowden, creator of the anti-revenge porn group BADASS, told Motherboard, "We at BADASS, are so thrilled to see that a law enforcement agency has heard our pleas, and has finally done something against this website. Anon-IB was a cancer on the internet, and needed to be removed. We are immeasurably grateful to the Dutch police and all parties who had a hand in getting Anon-IB shut down."

Image: Politie via Motherboard