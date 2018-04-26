EU law would force Netflix, Amazon to stream more European content

Other features of this wide-ranging proposal include better protection of minors against harmful content on both broadcast and video-on-demand services, stronger rules against hate speech and public provocation to commit terrorist offenses. In addition, broadcasters will be able to show ads at more times during the day (though they'll still be limited to 20 percent of broadcast time). The proposal also promises to reinforce the independence of audiovisual regulators as distinct and independent from regional governing bodies.

The agreement still needs to be formally approved by the EU Parliament and member states, most likely in June. "A fairer environment for all players in audiovisual sector is much needed," said Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel in a statement. "Moreover, our cultural sector will have a more prominent place in on-demand catalogues – a significant and positive change for European creators and authors."