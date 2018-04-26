Garmin's Approach S10 GPS golf watch is simple and cheap

It can automatically select the course the player is on based on GPS location and can display the distances to the front, back and middle of the green for each hole. The watch can also show how far they are from hazards (obstacles such as bodies of water) and dogleg (crooked) holes. If golfers enter their scores, they'll be able to see the total distance they traveled and the time it took for them to finish each game along with their scores, as well.

The S10 can survive a shower, even a dip in the pool, and can last 12 hours in between charges. However, unlike its $200 predecessor, the S20, it doesn't have the ability to get and display smart notifications for calls, emails and text messages. If that doesn't matter in the slightest, the S10 will be available sometime in the second quarter of 2018 and will set you back $150.