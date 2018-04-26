Microsoft's Surface revenue up 32 percent alongside its booming cloud

Perhaps the biggest surprise from Microsoft's third quarter earnings: Its Surface business is still going strong with nearly $1.1 billion in revenue. That's up 32 percent from last year, when sales dipped to $831 million. By this time last year, the Surface Laptop and Pro hadn't launched yet, which didn't leave much fresh hardware for consumers to pick up. The company's cloud business is still ballooning, unsurprisingly -- it's now up another 17 percent from last year. Overall, Microsoft reported revenue of $26.8 billion (up 16 percent), with a net income of $7.4 billion (a 35 percent increase).