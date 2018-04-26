MLB's virtual reality home run derby comes to PSVR and HTC Vive

Major League Baseball got into VR with a home run derby simulator that fans tried at the All-Star game and select ballparks last season. Earlier this year, the MLB promised it would bring the experience to consumer virtual reality sets in spring. While it didn't arrive in time for Opening Day, aspiring sluggers can load up the game today and tee off on their own virtual home run derby on PSVR and HTC Vive for $20.
In MLB Home Run Derby VR, fans can play in three recreated ballparks: Marlins Park in Miami, Nationals Park in Washington, DC, and Progressive Field in Cleveland. The league will also debut the game with a full virtual reality setup at 12 stadiums across the country this year, from the Arizona's Diamondback's Chase Field to the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field.
If gamers don't have a virtual reality headset, they can still play the free 2D mobile version on iOS and Android, which has an updated roster for the 2018 season with more than 50 players from the last eight years of MLB home run derbies.