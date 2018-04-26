Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Daniel Boczarski via Getty Images
save
Save
share

MoviePass CEO is unsure if it will offer a movie-per-day plan again

CEO Mitch Lowe 'doesn't know' if there will be an end date for the current 'limited' plan.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
1h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Daniel Boczarski via Getty Images

MoviePass is having a rough time of it. The company's too-good-to-be-true offer of one movie per day for $10 subscription model brought it 500,000 subscribers in one month, but MoviePass' finances show that the startup is struggling while still being dogged by its CEO's comments around tracking his customers. Recently, the company downgraded its available new subscriber plans to a three-month, $30 "limited time" offer that includes four movies per month and a three-month trial of iHeartRadio premium. It seems as if this offer now has no limit; CEO Mitch Lowe told The Hollywood Reporter that he was unsure if the movie-per-day plan would even return as an option.

"Do you think you will go back to a movie a day?" a THR reporter asked Lowe at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. "I don't know," he responded.

While this feels like a classic bait and switch move, it's hard to credit any sort of calculation here. The MoviePass FAQ is just as conflicted. While the only MoviePass plan currently available is the "special offer" of four movies per month, other FAQ pages still contain verbiage about getting one movie per day. It's pretty messy. For now at least, it seems that current MoviePass owners will still be able to access the service they signed up for.

Update: When reached for comment, a MoviePass spokesperson confirmed the story, adding, "We're continually testing various promotions with different partners, and the current iHeartRadio deal is consistent with that approach. We have no further details to offer at this time."

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr