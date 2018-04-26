Snapchat will test unskippable ads in May

Thankfully, the platform isn't peppering people's Stories and magazine-style Discover editions with unskippable commercials. So, you might not come across one at all if you only look at your friends' Snaps. As DigiDay noted, Snapchat probably conjured up the new ad format, because it's been spending a ton of money but has yet to become profitable. A 2017 study by customer acquisition firm Fluent found that 80 percent of 18-to-24-year-old American users, the app's key audience, usually skip ads on the platform. Clearly, the company knows that to become profitable by the end of the year, it has to find a way to earn from its audience.