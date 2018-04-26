Tile brings video and voice to its trackers with help from Comcast

This is the first time Tile has offered this type of video and voice control with its trackers. "Tile is creating a world where everyone can find everything that matters," Tile CEO Mike Farley said in a statement. "With the smart home being central to so many consumers' lives, we are thrilled to be partnering with Comcast. Together, we are bringing greater peace of mind to Xfinity customers in their home, providing a streamlined experience for them to quickly locate their things no matter where they are."

Earlier this year, Tile announced that it would be teaming up with companies such as Bose, Samsonite, Boosted and Propeller Health to integrate its tracking technology into headphones, luggage, skateboards and inhalers, among other items. Tile also extended the range of its trackers with its Tile Pro line, models from which can respond from up to 200 feet away.

At launch, only Xfinity Home customers with an X1 Voice Remote can use the new function. You'll just need to add Tiles through the Xfinity Home app. Comcast says the feature will be extended to all Xfinity internet customers later this year.