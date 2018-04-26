Tile brings video and voice to its trackers with help from Comcast

Tile's Bluetooth trackers help people keep tabs on their keys, wallets and other items they don't want to lose, and today the company is making it a little easier for some to keep track of their important objects. Tile is teaming up with Comcast so that Xfinity customers with an X1 Voice Remote can simply ask where their item is. All they'll have to do is say something like, "Xfinity Home, find my wallet," or, "Xfinity Home, where are my keys?" And the last known location of the Tile associated with that object will be displayed on their TV screen.
This is the first time Tile has offered this type of video and voice control with its trackers. "Tile is creating a world where everyone can find everything that matters," Tile CEO Mike Farley said in a statement. "With the smart home being central to so many consumers' lives, we are thrilled to be partnering with Comcast. Together, we are bringing greater peace of mind to Xfinity customers in their home, providing a streamlined experience for them to quickly locate their things no matter where they are."
Earlier this year, Tile announced that it would be teaming up with companies such as Bose, Samsonite, Boosted and Propeller Health to integrate its tracking technology into headphones, luggage, skateboards and inhalers, among other items. Tile also extended the range of its trackers with its Tile Pro line, models from which can respond from up to 200 feet away.
At launch, only Xfinity Home customers with an X1 Voice Remote can use the new function. You'll just need to add Tiles through the Xfinity Home app. Comcast says the feature will be extended to all Xfinity internet customers later this year.