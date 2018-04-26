Wirecutter's best deals: Get Samsung's Level On wireless headphones for $50

Street price: $110; Deal price: $50

At $50, this is the lowest price we've seen on these Level On headphones, a budget noise-cancelling headphone option that comes with Bluetooth functionality, allowing you to use them wirelessly (many popular noise-cancelling headphone models are still corded). Originally $200, these headphones have seen their street price steadily drop, but still regularly see pricing between $105 and $150 in new condition. The Black Sapphire is the only available color.

The Samsung Level On Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones are a budget pick in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones. Geoffrey Morrison wrote, "If you still want wireless, but don't want to spend the money on the QC35 pair, the Samsung Level On Wireless are a solid alternative. They don't offer as much overall noise cancelling, but they offer more than most of the competition does. They were liked by our panel of testers in terms of comfort and sound quality. Like all noise-cancelling headphones, they're not perfect, but they do a great job for a reasonable amount of money."

Street price: $$335 value; Deal price: $280

Through 4/28, when you buy a Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SSD (or the 2TB or 4TB model) you get a free download code (via email post-purchase) for Far Cry 5 for PC, around a $45 value. This 1TB 860 Evo, usually $290 but presently $280, is the 2.5 Inch SATA III iteration of this drive . If you're already in the market for storage, this is a great opportunity to pick up a nice bonus.

The Samsung 860 Evo is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best SSDs. Andrew Cunnignham wrote, "Samsung's 860 Evo is as good as or better than the Crucial MX500 in almost every metric: It's a little faster, it consumes less power, it has much higher endurance, it comes in 2.5-inch, mSATA, and M.2 versions, and it has the same five-year warranty and encryption support."

Street price: $545; Deal price: $480

Typically $545, this gaming monitor has seen its price drop to $480 in recent days, matching the low price we've seen for it. The Asus MG279Q is our IPS FreeSync display (for AMD graphics card users) pick in our guide to the best gaming monitors. This is also a great option for Xbox users, since the Spring update will enable 1440p and sync fresh rates to compatible FreeSync monitors.

The Asus MG279Q 27-inch Gaming Monitor is our IPS FreeSync display (for gamers with AMD graphics cards) pick in our guide to the best gaming monitors. David Murphy wrote, "The Asus MG279Q is the best gaming monitor for people with AMD graphics cards. Like our G-Sync pick, it supports a 144 Hz refresh rate for gaming, though due to the peculiarities of FreeSync, the adaptive-synchronization technology works only between 35 Hz and 90 Hz (unless you use a third-party tool like Custom Resolution Utility to push it higher). Otherwise, this $600 display has the same 1440p resolution, 27-inch screen size, input connections, USB 3.0 support, and adjustability as our G-Sync pick; it's about as color accurate, and it's usually around $200 cheaper."

Street price: $80; Deal price: $70

While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for this electric kettle, it's a solid $10 off of the typical $80 street price. The Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfectTemp Cordless is a longtime favorite of our guide writers, who praise both its aesthetic and temperature accuracy. Whether you're a tea drinker, a ramen maker, or you dabble in pour-over coffee prep, this is a nice discount for this kettle.

The Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfectTemp Cordless Electric Kettle is our top pick in our guide to the best electric kettle. Michael Sullivan, Winnie Yang, and Tim Barribeau wrote, "Our top pick for the fifth year in a row is the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle, thanks to its ease of use, speed, and accuracy. It has an intuitive interface with a keep-warm option that conveniently holds water at a set temperature. The wide handle is comfortable to hold, and the spout doesn't cause water to dribble when pouring. Unlike many of the kettles we tested, it has a simple streamlined design, so it won't be an eyesore if you store it on your kitchen counter."

