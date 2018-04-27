A horror director brings slasher films to VR with 'Campfire Creepers'

With Campfire Creepers, Aja and his co-creators, Casey Cooper Johnson and Martin Andersen, are aiming to recreate the thrills of horror anthologies like Creepshow and Tales from the Crypt. And since it centers on a group of young kids telling stories in the middle of the woods, it also evokes the classic Nickelodeon series, Are You Afraid of the Dark? Except, of course, it's a lot more violent.

In an interview with Engadget, Aja says he was excited to experiment with horror in VR, since it allowed him to break free of cinematic conventions. At the same time, he was intrigued by the possibilities of using classic horror tropes in 360-degree video.

"I think a lot of filmmakers were thinking about VR before it really existed. We were more waiting for it to be real," Aja said. "[Kathryn Bigelow's] Strange Days, it's the best use of VR... just the way it's shot [in first-person], the experience of running around in the beginning, and jumping from a window. I've always been very interested in all kinds of immersive storytelling."

The two episodes of Campfire Creepers, The Skull of Sam and Midnight March, are each very distinct experiences. In the first, you step into the shoes of a camp counselor who's been captured by a psychopath (played by Robert Englund). Eventually, you find yourself buried neck-deep in a forest, surrounded by the rotting skulls of other victims. It's a purely claustrophobic experience, one heightened by the fact that you're wearing a VR headset. You're forced to watch a friend get killed right in front of you by an army of carnivorous ants. And you can take a wild guess how things end up for you.