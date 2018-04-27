Facebook adds donation matching to its fundraising tools

Secondly, personal cause fundraisers now have more categories. For family categories there are now options like adoption or new baby supplies while faith-focused fundraisers can now be listed under categories such as missions or religious community events. Other new categories include educational trips, travel for medical needs as well as volunteer programs and supplies.

Lastly, Facebook is now removing the platform fee it takes for personal cause fundraisers. At launch, the fee in the US was 6.9 percent plus $0.30, which Facebook said was for payment processing, fundraiser vetting and fraud prevention. Facebook said that there will still be a small fee for payment processing and applicable taxes.