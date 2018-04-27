Intel delays its 10-nanometer 'Cannon Lake' CPUs yet again

Cannon Lake CPUs, which use Intel's new 10-nanometer process, were originally supposed to arrive in 2016. Since then, rival TSMC has released 10-nanometer chips and Samsung is pumping out its second generation of 10-nanometer CPUs. Samsung has actually qualified 8-nanometer chips, and by the time Cannon Lake arrives, they might be in production.

Intel has said that its own 10-nanometer tech will be superior to that of Samsung and TSMC, as it will have more features per square inch. However, it's getting so far behind that even if that's accurate (and some industry watchers don't think so), it might be moot by the time the chips arrive.

Judging by the numbers this quarter, Cannon Lake delays haven't affected Intel's bottom line, but most of its revenue still comes from its PC-centric business unit. With impressive reviews for Ryzen 2 chips, however, AMD might start to cut into Intel's PC sales more over the next year. Given that, and recent problems with the Spectre and Meltdown chip flaws, it seems like Intel can't suffer any more Cannon Lake delays.