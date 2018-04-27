Microsoft is also replacing its gun emoji with a water pistol

Microsoft's design also takes cues from its old ray-gun emoji, which it controversially replaced with a more realistic firearm illustration around the same time Apple switched to its water pistol. The company explained that it had to swap out the ray-gun, because it wanted to avoid confusion by making sure that its icons can be understood across platforms -- unfortunately, the ray-gun didn't catch on the same way Apple's water pistol did. As for Facebook, the social network hasn't announced anything yet. According to Business Insider, though, it's already creating its own take on a friendlier gun icon, which will look similar to Apple's.

We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received. Here's a preview: pic.twitter.com/BlB3yYTSht — Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 25, 2018