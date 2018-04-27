NASA canceled our first step toward returning humans to the moon

It's incredibly expensive to launch resources from Earth into space, so if we do set up a moon base, it's important that we use whatever resources are available on the lunar surface to the best of our ability. That's why we need to learn more about the characteristics of this moon ice. Many in the space and science communities viewed the Resource Prospector as the first step towards sending humans back to the moon. And now it's been cancelled.

The cancellation is likely for budgetary reasons, rather than practical ones. As The Verge recounts, thanks to expert Dr. Phil Metzger, the Resource Prospector was originally funded by the program that supports human exploration. It was moved into the science program, but its goals don't really fit that directorate.

It's not clear what happens now. Many are calling for the Resource Prospector to be reinstated within the human exploration program. And the new administrator of NASA, Jim Bridenstine, has made clear he intends to land humans on the moon, and he knows that starts with "an aggressive robotic program." Canceling the only robotic lunar mission NASA currently has on the books just doesn't make sense.