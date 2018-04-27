NASA canceled our first step toward returning humans to the moon

It's been awhile since anyone who covers space has excitedly talked about landing humans on Mars. After all, despite the fact that NASA often cites this as one of its goals, it just does not have the budgets to accomplish this lofty goal before 2050. That's why NASA's rhetoric has shifted to the moon. Back in December, President Trump signed a directive which orders NASA to return astronauts to the moon and "eventually" send them to Mars. Clearly, the moon is on the administration's brain.
That's why NASA's latest move is so baffling. As The Verge reports, NASA cancelled the Resource Prospector. It's the only robotic mission that is currently in the works to land on the lunar surface. The Resource Prospector "aims to be the first mining expedition on another world," according to NASA's website. The rover was going to land at the lunar poles to examine in-depth the ice that other spacecraft have found there and mine it.