The Morning After: Weekend Edition

It rolls out April 30th.Windows 10's Timeline is the star of its latest update

The next big Windows 10 update arrives Monday, and we've already tried out all of its new features. Timeline helps sync your work across multiple devices, while Focus Assist dials back notifications so you can get things done and improved dictation makes voice control even more powerful.

A premium doorbell for the paranoid homeowner.Nest Hello review

According to Nicole Lee, the Nest Hello acts as both a security camera and a good way to see who's at your door. Not only does it have many of the same features as Ring's Doorbell Pro, it includes upgraded perks like continuous live 24/7 video recording and facial recognition. That requires an added subscription fee, but with Nest Aware perks and the rest of the Google ecosystem, "good becomes great."

Get ready.Nintendo's E3 plans are all about 'Super Smash Bros.'

Nintendo released its plans for the upcoming E3 video game trade show and they're all about the recently announced Super Smash Bros. game for Switch. Attendees will be able to view a Super Smash Bros. invitational tournament, have a chance to take part in an exhibition play and get a crack at the game itself at Nintendo's booth.

No repeats.MoviePass won't let you see the same movie more than once

Pray they don't alter the deal any further.

Goodbye gas-guzzlers, hello ... electricity-eaters?Ford's decision to kill most of its cars was inevitable

Who can blame Ford for getting out of the car game in the United States, though? The automaker was just looking at the numbers and, let's face it, they're bleak.

