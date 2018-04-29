Netflix offers a first look at Michelle Wolf's weekly talk show

The half-hour comedy and variety series will premiere on May 27th.

The Break represents a step up in Netflix's renewed talk show push, which began in earnest with David Letterman's series and will include shows from the likes of Norm Macdonald and Hasan Minhaj (coincidentally, another Correspondents' Dinner alumni). The company is at once competing directly with weekly shows (such as John Oliver's Last Week Tonight) and venturing into a more TV-like format where it offers a steady flow of content instead of its usual everything-at-once strategy. This could give you reasons to come back to Netflix in between show marathons, the theory goes. That, in turn, could encourage you to watch shows that weren't already on your radar.