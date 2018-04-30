3Doodler's latest kits help kids draw 3D shapes in the classroom

Currently, there are two kits that come in two sizes each. The 3Doodler Start Learning Pack Kit is for kids aged six through 13 and comes with 3Doodler Start Pens, DoodlePads, DoodleBlocks, plastic strands and a slew of resources for teachers including lesson plans, activity guides and equipment manuals. The 3Doodler Create+ Learning Pack Kit is geared towards students upwards of 14 years old and includes 3Doodler Create+ Pens instead of Start Pens. It comes with a similar set of teacher resources and pen supplies. Both kits are available for class sizes of 12 or 24 students and can be purchased through 3Doodler's EDU site. Prices range from $349 to $1,199 and the kits will also be available through Amazon and Best Buy.

For educators that want to get a look at what these kits offer before committing to a full purchase, 3Doodler is also selling Teacher Experience Kits for each pack, which come with a pen, plastic strands, abbreviated lesson plans and classroom materials. They can be purchased through 3Doodler's EDU site as well and will cost $29 or $59 depending on the kit.

3Doodler says its products have been used in more than 5,000 classrooms over the past five years. "These products represent 3Doodler's continued commitment to inspire students pursuing STEM interests and passions," Leah Wyman, 3Doodler's head of EDU, said in a statement. "We pride ourselves on creating accessible 3D products and making it fun to learn in the classroom."