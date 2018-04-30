Fitbit partners with Google to send health data to doctors

Fitness wearables are about to become even more valuable thanks to a partnership between Fitbit and Google's Cloud for Healthcare. According to a report at TechCrunch, Fitbit will be able to send health data to doctors, who will then be able to monitor both electronic records and real-time health data.
Fitbit's recent acquisition of Twine Health is already helping the company expand into the healthcare world via sales to health plans and self-insured companies, as well as make money from subscriptions to its services. Fitbit isn't the only wearable looking to healthcare, of course; Apple Watch has already made inroads to medical studies on sleep apnea, heart issues and strokes.