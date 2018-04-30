Google partners with NBC Universal to create VR experiences

The shows will use Google's Jump platform and 360-degree cameras to immerse viewers in the experiences. Sure, you can view them in 2D on the web or using a mobile phone, like NBC's earlier 360 videos, but the new programs are meant to be viewed in VR -- and some future projects will also be available in VR180, a 4K virtual reality format. This announcement is more promising for the content to come (unless you're really into Vanderpump Rules), but at least it's a strategic move to get more network material on YouTube. Think of it like all the missing DVD extras society has lost after switching to streaming services.