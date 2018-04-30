Show More Results

Google partners with NBC Universal to create VR experiences

First up: A tour from the dog rescue house featured in 'Vanderpump Rules.'
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
2h ago in AV
Bravo

Soon you'll be able to jump into VR experiences on YouTube based on shows from NBC and its affiliates. NBC Universal and Google will collaborate on 10 multi-episode projects. First to come will be a backstage tour of the dog rescue reality show Vanderpump Rules with more to follow in the coming weeks.

The shows will use Google's Jump platform and 360-degree cameras to immerse viewers in the experiences. Sure, you can view them in 2D on the web or using a mobile phone, like NBC's earlier 360 videos, but the new programs are meant to be viewed in VR -- and some future projects will also be available in VR180, a 4K virtual reality format. This announcement is more promising for the content to come (unless you're really into Vanderpump Rules), but at least it's a strategic move to get more network material on YouTube. Think of it like all the missing DVD extras society has lost after switching to streaming services.

