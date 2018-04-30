Samsung’s Galaxy S9 now comes with up to 256GB of storage

Sure, users could always get more space for their photos and songs by using external storage, but who wants to mess with SD cards? Having more internal storage built-in is a nice improvement on the S9's launch version if you anticipate saving a lot of media locally. It'll come in handy, too, if you plan on shooting in 4K and Super Slow-mo video modes. And if that's not enough, the bigger smartphones will still support microSD cards up to 400GB.

The 128GB S9 will retail for $770 and the same size S9+ for $890, while the 256GB S9 will cost $820 and the S9+ $940. All options will be available in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue and Midnight Black. Fans can preorder the smartphones starting May 1st, and they'll be available exclusively on Samsung's website May 18th.