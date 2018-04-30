What's on TV: 'Manhunt,' 'Donkey Kong' and 'I'm Dying Up Here'

The NBA and NHL playoffs rage on while the MLB season is well underway, but this week our eyes are turned to a new John Woo film and Swedish thriller series coming to Netflix. Manhunt focuses on a prosecutor out to clear his name, which will predictably be achieved through a number of exciting and possibly hilarious action sequences, while The Rain focuses on a pair of siblings surviving in post-apocalypse Scandinavia. For gamers, there's a remastered version of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze coming to Nintendo Switch, while Dear White People, I'm Dying Up Here and Colony all have season premieres this week. Finally, on Saturday Donald Glover will perform as both host and musical guest on SNL. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).