YouTube helps advertisers target TV cord cutters

It'll also be easier for marketers to reach you through YouTube TV. As of the fourth quarter of 2018, advertisers will have the choice of buying some ad inventory on US cable networks through Google Preferred, its premium ad program for the most popular YouTube channels. This should help ad runners target both regular YouTube viewers and TV subscribers in one fell swoop.

There's little doubt as to why the company is focusing so much on TV. YouTube's Robert Kyncl told Deadline that TV is the "fastest growing screen" -- there's a rapidly expanding audience that isn't really being served. And as important as YouTube ad spots have become, there's no doubt that the video service would like the gigantic ad spending levels associated with TV. You might not relish the thought of all this extra targeting, but it could be the key to YouTube's next big growth spurt.