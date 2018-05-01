Facebook users will be able to make normal photos look 3D

The point cloud reconstruction uses AI and machine learning to fill in the gaps between photos to recreate environments, which users will be able to navigate in VR. Facebook already gives folks opportunities to dive into the past, and this will show off the analytical AI muscle it can bring to bear -- in this case to augment nostalgia, but it could be used to create other virtual reality environments in the future.

From Facebook's initial description, 3D photos will seemingly require users to use the app when capturing photos into a new format. Sometime this summer, users will be able to share photos with what looks like a faux-3D effect on pictures, such that scrolling past makes them appear three-dimensional. We've reached out to Facebook to confirm or get more details.