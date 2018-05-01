Facebook is moving Groups into the spotlight

At the Facebook Developers conference today in San Jose, California, Chris Cox noted that the use of Groups is on pace to outgrow the main Facebook experience itself, with 1.4 billion users currently. Cox revealed that Facebook has been working with leaders of large, one-million-plus groups to help admin better serve these intentional communities. Facebook is rolling out a new Groups tab that will help you navigate to your existing groups, interact with content there and eventually join new groups.
Cox mentioned Females in Nigeria, a one million plus strong group headed up by former Nigerian journalist Lola Omalola, and Physician Mom's group, a Facebook community of mothers who are also doctors. Facebook sat down with these and other group administrators to find out how to make things better for them and their members.
