Facebook's Instant Games now offer in-app purchases

The company hasn't made mention of iOS, although it is "exploring" options on other platforms. Revenue might have something to do with it -- Facebook gives developers 70 percent of the money on the web, but that number shrinks on Android (where Google and other stores take their own cut). Apple takes 30 percent of in-app purchases as a rule of thumb, so Instant Games that offered them might leave developers with just a small chunk of change.

This may create headaches if you saw Instant Games as a refuge from the constant nickel-and-diming found on other game platforms. At the same time, this could also lead to more developers creating Instant Games versions of their work. That could be good news if you find Facebook's selection relatively thin.

