Facebook and Nike just gave hypebeasts a reason to use Messenger

For Facebook, the partnership with Nike is only small part of its ambitions to let brands use augmented reality in Messenger to sell their products. Aside from Nike, the company also announced ASUS, Kia and Sephora as early partners, and chances are many more will join in the coming months. For ASUS, meanwhile, I saw a demo where you can play with the ZenFone 5 in AR and tap on different hotspots of the phone (like the camera) to learn more about its features. The ZenFone 5 probably wouldn't sell as fast as those Kyrie 4s, but it was still fun to check out ASUS' phone in a more immersive way than a boring stock image could offer.

We'll see what else Nike launches in AR on Messenger soon. But for now, you can bet hypebeasts who weren't using Facebook's app before are now going to be all over it waiting for the next, limited-edition sneaker drop.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from F8 2018!