Image credit: Cherlynn Low / Engadget
CNBC: Facebook's smart speaker could debut outside the US

We didn't hear about it at F8, but that doesn't mean it's canceled.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
46m ago in Home
Comments
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

According to rumors, Facebook decided that since it's mired in privacy controversies this year's F8 event might not be the best time to introduce an always-listening connected home device. Amazon has Alexa and Echo, Apple has Siri and HomePod, Microsoft pushes Cortana and Google has Assistant/Home. Now, with the opening keynote of F8 over and no smart speaker or video chat-ready "Portal" device mentioned, CNBC reports that the device is still in the works. It's apparently connected to remnants of the dearly-departed "M" chatbot technology but when it does appear there's a possibility it will launch first in international markets.

