Ford’s smart windows can help blind passengers take in the view

Along with the vibrations, an AI-powered vocal assistant connected to the car's audio system can give a short description of what's being felt. In the video below, you can see the vocal assistant tell a rider that she's touching a snowy mountain as she traces it on the window. "We seek to make people's lives better and this was a fantastic opportunity to help blind passengers experience a great aspect of driving," Ford Italy spokesperson Alù Saffi said in a statement. "The technology is advanced, but the concept is simple – and could turn mundane journeys into truly memorable ones."

Ford says Feel the View -- which was conceived and developed by Ford's Italian team, GTB Roma and Aedo, a start-up interested in devices for the visually impaired -- is a prototype. We've reached out to Ford to see if there are plans to further develop and manufacture the device and we'll update this post when we hear more.