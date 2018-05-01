WhatsApp will finally offer group video calls

WhatsApp may be a cornerstone of the chat world, but it's missing a feature rivals like Skype have had for years: group video chat. Or rather it was. Facebook has revealed that WhatsApp is adding a group video calling feature in the months ahead. There aren't many details at this stage, but it's clear the feature will allow four particpants and work with smartphones.
Stickers are coming, too.
The video chat feature is arguably long overdue. It's not just that one-on-one video chat arrived nearly two years ago -- groups are a staple of the WhatsApp experience for many people, so it was slightly baffling that you couldn't hold face-to-face conversations in groups. Still, it's good to know that you won't have to switch apps just to extend your chats beyond mere text.
