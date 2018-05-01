Netflix's re-edit of ‘Arrested Development’ season 4 arrives May 4th

On the next... Arrested Development pic.twitter.com/NjP26k9KE7 — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) May 1, 2018

"I'm really excited by the final result," Hurwitz said in a statement today. "It's funny in a whole new way, and I believe it creates a really entertaining and hilarious new experience for the 'viewer.'" The reimagined season will consist of 22 shorter episodes, as opposed to the original 15 longer ones.

In addition to announcing the premiere date of Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences, as it's being called, Hurwitz also said that season five is on the way. "Like real soon," he said. "Like, if you knew when, you would not be wrong to be thinking, 'Why are we all just hearing this now?'"

You can watch all four seasons of Arrested Development on Netflix now.