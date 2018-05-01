Oculus TV launches this month with a ton of streaming partners

The company has built a 3D environment specifically for the experience, where you can watch TV solo or with friends on a massive screen from a huge seating area. The platform will also serve as an app-launching area for other VR entertainment apps, including Netflix and Facebook Video app for TV. The exact launch date and complete partner line-up is yet to be announced, but expect it before the month is out.

