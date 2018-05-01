Sling TV expands Cloud DVR to Chromecast, Xbox One and smart TVs

Sling is expanding its Cloud DVR service to more devices. Now, you can use the DVR with the Chrome browser, Chromecast, Xbox One, LG Smart TVs and 2016 and 2017 models of Samsung Smart TVs. The company has been rolling out the service to more devices since last year. With the $5 per month service, you can record up to 50 hours of TV shows and movies, record multiple programs at once and protect certain recordings from being deleted. There are some limitations to the service. You can't, for example, record live content on Disney and ESPN channels -- you can see the list of channels that can't be recorded here.