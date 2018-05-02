Show More Results

B&O Play redesigns its Earset headphones for the wireless generation

They're available now for preorder at $299.
Swapna Krishna
1h ago
Today, B&O Play announced a refresh of its Earset earphones. These new premium in-ear headphones keep the adjustable design of their predecessors, but they've been updated with the latest technology. You can preorder the Earset wireless bluetooth earphones on B&O Play's website for $299 (£269 in the UK), though only the Graphite Brown model is available. They also come in white, which will ship starting June 1st.

These wireless earphones boast a 14.2 mm speaker unit with a neodymium magnet. Two acoustic vents, a bass port and digital equalizers ensure that that you get great sound performance. The earbud grill helps disperse the sound into your ears equally. The earphones feature a 5-hour battery life, with a USB-C port to charge, and have an in-line remote with a microphone.

In addition to sound quality, the flexible fit of the Earset earphones has always been a huge draw. You can change the angle, height of the piston and the curve of the hook, customizing the earphones in three dimensions, in order to ensure that the Earsets fit in your ear.

