B&O Play redesigns its Earset headphones for the wireless generation

These wireless earphones boast a 14.2 mm speaker unit with a neodymium magnet. Two acoustic vents, a bass port and digital equalizers ensure that that you get great sound performance. The earbud grill helps disperse the sound into your ears equally. The earphones feature a 5-hour battery life, with a USB-C port to charge, and have an in-line remote with a microphone.

In addition to sound quality, the flexible fit of the Earset earphones has always been a huge draw. You can change the angle, height of the piston and the curve of the hook, customizing the earphones in three dimensions, in order to ensure that the Earsets fit in your ear.