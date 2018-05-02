Cambridge Analytica is shutting down following Facebook scandal

Due to the ongoing investigations and ongoing scandal, Wheatland said according to a documents Gizmodo received, the corporate board determined that rebranding Cambridge Analytica was "futile." The loss of reputation and clients was too costly. Workers were instructed to return their keycards immediately.

Cambridge Analytica was struggling to emerge from under the scandal, but reports and inquiries have kept expanding the firm's privacy sins. Twitter admitted it had sold user data to the researcher who had originally passed along Facebook personal info to Cambridge Analytica, though the latter denied it received any from the former. Combined with evidence of suspended CA CEO Alexander Nix's blackmail tactics and involvement with the Trump campaign, along with the eventual hearing before Congress, it's hard to argue with SCL Group's decision to deem the firm beyond salvaging.

We've reached out to Cambridge Analytica and will add their response when we hear back.

Developing...