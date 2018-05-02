DC's streaming service has a name and a new show

The series will have a strong pedigree. Saw director James Wan is serving as the executive producer alongside Mark Verheiden (conveniently involved in the related show Constantine), Gary Dauberman (It) and Michael Clear (Annabelle: Creation).

The service already had four animated and live-action shows lined up, including Titans (which includes characters like Robin and Supergirl), Harley Quinn, Young Justice: Outsiders and the Superman-themed Metropolis. DC pitches it as more than a straightforward subscription service with fan interaction that involves both comics and shows. In other words, it's not just attaching itself to a partner as with Marvel. It's wagering that it can offer more with its own service (albeit one made with Warner Bros.' help) than tying itself to someone else.