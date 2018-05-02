Watch Facebook's F8 day-two keynote at 1PM ET

The first day of Facebook's F8 developers conference was quite eventful, what with a slew of news ranging from app updates to a new dating feature the company has in the works. As expected, we also heard about security and data privacy, two issues that Facebook is taking seriously but isn't letting them to stop it from moving forward to focus on new technologies. Speaking of which, today's keynote could be more focused on the future of mediums such as augmented and virtual reality, as well as tech like artificial intelligence and machine learning. You can tune into the action right here, where you'll be able to watch a stream of the event starting at 10AM PT/1PM PT.