Facebook fires engineer who reportedly used access to stalk women

Last week, Spyglass Security founder Jackie Stokes tweeted that a Facebook security engineer was using his access to personal data to stalk women online. Facebook confirmed to Motherboard on Monday that the social network was investigating the claims. Now, NBC News reports Facebook has fired the employee in question.
"We are investigating this as a matter of urgency," Alex Stamos, the Chief Security Officer of Facebook told Engadget. "It's important that people's information is kept secure and private when they use Facebook. It's why we have strict policy controls and technical restrictions so employees only access the data they need to do their jobs –- for example to fix bugs, manage customer support issues or respond to valid legal requests. Employees who abuse these controls will be fired."