Alexa becomes a playtime storyteller for Lego Duplo blocks

The skill is available in the US and UK on any Alexa-ready device, and works with existing Duplo sets. There's no doubt that Lego sees this as a clever sales strategy (you'll just have to get enough kits for all these stories, won't you?), but it's also a rare experiment in combining a voice assistant with playtime. Lego sees this as a way to spark more learning and creativity for kids who are often too young to read.