MoviePass brings back its movie-per-day plan

In April, an external auditor expressed concern over MoviePass' business model, saying he had "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue." MoviePass reported a $150.8 million loss, which isn't terribly surprising since it pays full price for the movie tickets its subscribers are getting for, in most cases, $10 per month or less. But Lowe doesn't seem concerned. "We have a constantly evolving business model. We're getting more and more occasional moviegoers and cutting back on fraud and abuse," he said. "I feel very confident about our trend lines and I know we're going to continue as a going concern and continue to be popular."

MoviePass stopped allowing its customers to see the same movie more than once last week -- an earlier policy that was reinstated, upsetting some existing subscribers. Lowe said it was about cutting down on fraud. "When we took that policy down, we saw some people turning MoviePass into a cottage industry, standing in front of a theater selling their tickets to Star Wars, or whatever," he told The Hollywood Reporter. He also said that more plans are on the way including couples packages and options that include 3D and IMAX films.