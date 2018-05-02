'Pac-Man' on Amazon Alexa isn't at all like 'Pac-Man'

Pac-Man Stories is more bed-time tale than arcade throwback, and will encompass several stories aimed at the family. 'Pac-Man and the Ghastly Garbage' is the first title, and as Lee Kirton, Chief Pac-Man Officer (real title), explained to me, it's a "choose your own adventure" kind of experience. It'll combine moral decisions, interactions with characters and lightweight, kid-friendly puzzles. There's an educational tone to it all, but when most kids have a blank slate with regards to Pac-Man, why not?

"It is a story, but also a game. You'll earn Power Pellets depending on the choices and decisions you make," explained Kirton. I tested it out earlier this week, and it sounds like a kids' audiobook, albeit peppered with occasional Pac-Man melodies and chip loops. Fortunately, the audio interface is pretty slick and it's easy to figure out what you need to say to the speaker.

It's smartly tailored to appear like you can say anything to some characters in the game, even if there are only a handful of genuine answers that will move the story along. (For example: you press an intercom and are allowed to say, well, whatever you want. Alas, the doorman can't hear you. Cue sad trumpet noise.)

Alexa is reliably sensitive to what you say, and cartoon character-esque voices are inoffensive and appropriate: Bandai Namco has put some effort into this at least -- even if it's not really a Pac-Man game, pellets or no pellets.