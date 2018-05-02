'Red Dead Redemption 2' trailer offers a glimpse of John Marston

The game is a prequel set in 1899, with Red Dead Redemption antagonist Dutch van der Linde's name whispered in reverent tones around a campfire. Look closely and you'll spot a young John Marston being held at knifepoint, wounds from animal claw-marks on his face still in stitches. It's too early to tell exactly what the storyline will be, but it looks like we'll see how Marston fell out of Dutch's gang, but from a fresh perspective. Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.