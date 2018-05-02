Samsung offers $400 discount on its artsy 'The Frame' TV

When tuned properly, a good TV can offer a window into another world. Samsung knew this when putting together its design-forward Frame TV last year, and now the tech juggernaut is making it easier to put one on your wall. Now through May 12th (the day before Mother's Day) you can pick up a 55-inch or 65-inch model of the UHD display for $400 off, which knocks the price down to $1,598 and $2,398, respectively, on Amazon. That means you can get the 55-inch variant for just a few hundred dollars over what a 43-incher would've cost last November. Mom wanted a fancy TV for her special day, right? It'd sure beat the vacuum cleaner Dad got her last year.